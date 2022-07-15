Sri Lanka parliament speaker accepts Rajapaksa's resignation

STORY: He told reporters that with the resignation, the process would start to appoint a new president and he asked that Sri Lankans allow the democratic process to run its course. Abeywardena said he hoped to complete the process of selecting a new president in seven days and that parliament will reconvene on Saturday. The agenda for the weekend meeting will be decided later on Friday.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday (July 14) having fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday (July 13) on a military jet along with his wife and two security guards.

Street protests against Sri Lanka's economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.