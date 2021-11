An adorable baby snow leopard was up late squirming next to his mom in their pen at a sanctuary in Kent, England.

This footage uploaded by the Big Cat Sanctuary, shows the frisky cub rolling around in his bed next to his mother late at night.

The unnamed cub was born on September 15, to parents Laila and Yarko. The sanctuary is now asking members of the public to help name the snow leopard cub. Credit: The Big Cat Sanctuary via Storyful