Squid Game costumes at Taiwan Halloween parade

Revellers, among them many children below the age restriction to watch the show, could be seen in full 'Squid Game' dress, one group even brought a prop coffin with them.

"It's just for fun and my kid also doesn't quite know what the show is about," said one mother whose son wanted to dress up like characters in the show, after watching a short synopsis on YouTube.

Many children in another group were excited to share that they had watched the group, although they were only around ten years old.

"I think it is quite scary, because there are many horrific images in there and also the games are very scary," said 15-year-old student Ethan Lin, adding that he thought it was ok for him to watch the show.

The parade comes after Taiwan recently relaxed epidemic prevention measures and allowed for people to take off their facial masks when outside in some situations.