SQF Complex Fire Now Largest in Tulare County History With 153,226 Acres Burned

Evacuation orders were lifted on October 2 for some areas affected by the SQF Complex fire, which had become the largest in Tulare County history.

Crews worked to remove hazards in burned areas as mountain residents returned to their homes once evacuation orders had been downgraded to warnings.

“Even after a fire passes through an area there are often still hazardous conditions that render it unsafe for people to return,” the US Forest Service wrote on Facebook. “As some people start to return to their homes and others still wait for areas to open, we remind residents to remain safe and vigilant as a number of hazards still exist around homes and within the fire perimeter.”

This video shows “a smoldering snag”, a dead tree in danger of collapsing, being felled near Redwood Drive.

As of October 2, the SQF Complex had burned 153,226 acres and was 61 percent contained. Credit: US Forest Service – Sequoia National Forest via Storyful