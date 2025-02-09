Spurs vs Magic Game Highlights

The Magic ended the game on a 10-2 run over the last 3:22 of the game to defeat the Spurs, 112-111. Top Performers – San Antonio Devin Vassell – 25 points, 3 3PM, 2 rebounds, 3 assists Harrison Barnes – 21 points, 7 3PM Victor Wembanyama – 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 4 blocks Top Performers – Orlando Franz Wagner – 33 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists 14-28 FG Anthony Black – 20 points, 3 3PM 8-9 FG Paolo Banchero – 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists The Magic move to 26-28 as the Spurs go to 22-28. Orlando trailed 88-81 entering the 4Q tonight, which means this is their 9th win of the year when entering the 4Q behind. That number is the most in the league.