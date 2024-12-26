Spurs vs Knicks Game Highlights
The Knicks defeated the Spurs, 117-114, in a thrilling opening to Christmas Day.
Wembanyama's 42 points and 18 rebounds weren't enough to lift the Spurs to victory at Madison Square Garden.
Reid addressed Kansas City's postgame locker room dressed in full Santa regalia. Because, of course he did.
The NBA's annual Christmas Day slate is a holiday in itself, and many still view it as the unofficial start of the season.
Patrick Mahomes threw three TDs, and Kansas City also had five sacks and forced two turnovers while clinching home-field advantage in their quest to win a third straight Super Bowl.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
The NFL landed on two good matchups for Christmas.
While children were sleeping with dreams of Santa, South Florida was winning a wild one.
Scott Pianowski gives fantasy football managers the gift of advice (and Christmas Day sleepers) to help dominate in Week 17.
The league's annual holiday extravaganza is overflowing with enticing talent.
As Netflix prepares for its Christmas Day NFL close-up, there's plenty on the line for everyone involved.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Joel Embiid charged into Victor Wembanyama, and then erupted at the officials after being called for the offensive foul.
Vincent Goodwill and The Athletic’s James Edwards react to Karl Anthony-Towns’ fast start in New York and whether or not the Knicks can translate this into playoff success. Then, Vince and James break down Cade Cunningham’s spectacular season so far and if he deserves his first NBA All-star Selection. Later, Vince James chat trade destinations for Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler.
It's a special holiday week which demands a special holiday pod. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don preview the Christmas Day slate and Thursday Night Football from every fantasy angle possible. The duo look at which players are startable in the Chiefs-Steelers, Ravens-Texans and Bears-Seahawks matchups and which decisions could 'make or break' your fantasy title weekend lineups.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy recap the Ravens’ dominant Week 15 win over the Steelers, featuring Lamar Jackson’s 5-TD game and Kyle’s milestone 10.5-sack season. They discuss the NFL’s wildest Christmas traditions, including Joe Burrow’s samurai swords, and reflect on Gerald’s decision to choose Carolina over Baltimore. Plus, standout performances, playoff implications, and bold Week 17 predictions.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit the quality of the first round of the College Football Playoff. They discuss if the TV ratings indicate the playoff needs to avoid expanding further and provide suggestions on how to fix the opening slate.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The loss delivered a critical blow to Seattle's playoff hopes.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.