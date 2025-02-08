Spurs vs Hornets Game Highlights

Miles Bridges hit a late clutch three for the Charlotte Hornets to defeat the San Antonio Spurs, 117-116. Charlotte Hornets Top Performers LaMelo Ball – 24 points, 4 rebounds, 10 assists Miles Bridges – 25 points, 7 rebounds, 3 3PM (including game winner) Moussa Diabate – 9 points, 15 rebounds, 6 assists San Antonio Spurs Top Performers Stephon Castle – 33 points, 2 assists, 3 3PM (Career-high) Victor Wembanyama – 16 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks (14th game with 5 blocks) De’Aaron Fox – 25 points, 6 assists, 4 steals The Hornets improve to 13-36, as the Spurs fall to 22-27. Notable Stats Lamelo records his 8th double-double this season. Victor Wembanyama records his 15th 5 block game. Stephon Castle reaches a new career-high with 33 points, and his first 30 point game of his career.