Spurs respond to Robbie Williams' 'Ange-ball' chant with ultimate gift

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonsRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Despite years of planning for the fall of London Bridge, as Queen Elizabeth II was codenamed, her actual death, a year ago on Thursday September 8, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, caught her family and the nation largely by surprise. The most graphic illustration of this was that only