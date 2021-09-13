'Sprinkle Squad' delivers thousands of birthday cakes to Arizona foster children

The Canadian Press

For all of the success the Buffalo Bills had on offense last season, their offensive line came up short when it mattered most in the AFC championship game. The new season picked up right where they left off. The Bills’ pass-happy attack never got off the ground in a 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The T.J. Watt-led pass rush attacked and harassed Josh Allen all game, making him uncomfortable and forcing him to leave the pocket and make throws on the move. Pittsburgh finished wit