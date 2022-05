Springtime snow fell in North Platte, Nebraska, on May 2.

The National Weather Service advised of wintry weather in the state’s Panhandle and western Sandhills areas. Hazardous travel was expected due to low visibility and slick, slush-covered roadways.

This video taken by Darren Snively shows snowfall carpeting a yard in white in North Platte. Credit: Darren Snively via Storyful