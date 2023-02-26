Spring Training is back in South Florida
As the “Official Forecasters” of Spring Training, WPBF 25 First Warning Weather meteorologists are constantly watching conditions to keep fans and players safe throughout the exciting days ahead.
A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.
As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.
At 44 with more than two decades on the tour, Kuchar's motivation was not about furthering his career, but the careers of his teenage sons.
Videographer was enjoying a quiet day in Yosemite Valley when suddenly the rumbling began.
Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.
Another high-impact winter storm looms for Ontario, with a tough transition between snow, ice, and rain falling across southern sections of the province.
The incoming storm won't be the first time Southern California has seen snow, but it will mark a highly unusual weather pattern for the region.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
Heavy snow accumulations could spell tricky travel for parts of B.C. this weekend.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.
Get to know Derek Jeter's three kids: Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.