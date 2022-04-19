Spring Snowstorm Hits Portions of West Virginia

A late-season snowstorm hit parts of West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland on Monday, April 18.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory for portions of northwestern Virginia and eastern West Virginia until 8 pm on Monday.

Frost and freezing conditions could impact the region from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the NWS said.

This video taken by Twitter user Jeremy Michael, who said he filmed them in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, shows the snowfall. Credit: Jeremy Michael via Storyful