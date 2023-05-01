Spring avalanche danger increases for back country skiers
With the warmer temps, Colorado officials are warning of spring avalanches. The current forecast calls for 'moderate danger'.
With the warmer temps, Colorado officials are warning of spring avalanches. The current forecast calls for 'moderate danger'.
Michael J. Fox said he believes he was exposed to "some kind of chemical" that may have led to his Parkinson's disease on "CBS Sunday Morning."
Carol and John Larkin are facing the prospect of being evicted from their third home in less than a year. "It happened over there at Summerside Motel; we had to go to Causeway [Bay Hotel]. Then back in the fall last year, Causeway did it," Carol Larkin said. "Now we're here and it is happening again." John Larkin said the housing situation is weighing on his mental health. "We have no place to go," he said. "Where are you supposed to go? On the street?" The Larkins are being told they need to le
The model has continued her streak of jaw-dropping sheer looks.
In the statement, Governor Abbott announced a $50,000 reward for information regarding the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooter who killed five on Friday.
TORONTO — Jennifer Kagan wipes away a single tear as she composes herself once again to discuss her daughter's legacy. Her four-year-old, Keira Kagan, was found dead next to her father's body at the base of a cliff in a Milton, Ont., conservation area in February 2020. A provincial committee found it was "extremely consistent" with past cases of murder-suicide involving a father and a child. Kagan, who had been in a bitter custody battle with Keira's violent father for years, was determined to h
Rape isn’t about desire, but domination. It’s not, “I like you,” but “I want to hurt you.” From Melinda Henneberger:
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has said he will not allow her to “bury” him while he is still alive after Prince Harry claimed she was “mourning” his loss.
Russian leaders assumed their plan to undermine the Ukrainian government would work, and they forged ahead even when it didn't.
Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12 year wedding anniversary by sharing a previously unseen photo to Instagram.
The Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founding guitarist and vocalist died three months after his brother, Robbie Bachman
‘Poser alert: Why is your finger on the trigger!’
One anonymous person who watched Governor Ron DeSantis speak in London said that his speech was not "presidential."
Today, a million households can opt in to a new ultra-low overnight electricity rate offered by the Ministry of Energy, but that's just a fraction of customers in Ontario. Only eight of the 61 provincial power utilities will offer the new rate on the May 1 launch date. The rest have up to six months to get on board. That means it will be available to 20 per cent of the province's five million electricity customers, the Ministry of Energy confirmed to CBC News. The Ford government's new overnight
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
The Panthers have stunned the best regular-season team in NHL history.
The man in the interrogation room had all the marks of a dangerous fanatic: stiff spine and bony shoulders, lips pinched into a pleat. He wore brass spectacles with tortoiseshell rims and his head was shaved along the back and sides, leaving a shock of brown hair to flop around on top, like a toupée.
THE father of a teenage girl found dead at her boarding school has revealed that she took her own life the day before she had been due to sit in detention.
Unfortunately, my experience is all too common. If you find yourself in a situation like I did, here's what you should do.
“You do that, I think Biden is going to win in a landslide," the Vermont senator told CNN's Dana Bash.
President Joe Biden poked fun at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.