Spotty showers Friday, weekend storm chances
Will it be a more traditional fall season across Canada, or is winter-like weather lurking just around the corner? Here's what to expect over the next three months.
They don't bite or sting, but the brown marmorated stink bug can cause big problems.
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that's approaching the densely populated East Coast. The National Hurricane Center announced the formation of “Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen” on Thursday morning. The storm was located about 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), according to a 8 p.m. advisory from the center. The storm had to
A system tracking south of the Maritimes is expected to bring widespread, and possibly heavy, rain to Nova Scotia and near the Bay of Fundy this weekend
A 9-foot-long female crocodile was spotted from a fishing pier in Pompano Beach, Florida. She hung out for the day, drawing spectators.
“This is a beautiful sighting, showcasing the beauty hidden in the Watamu Marine Protected Area.”
Drought-assisting rainfall is ushered in with a major pattern change coming to BC
The “rare” animal was spotted on a nature reserve in Eswatini, a country in southern Africa, officials said.
"Your coal agenda is up there with your 9/11 theories," the California governor said.
A tropical storm warning was issued for portions of the East Coast on Thursday as a "potential tropical cyclone" formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
His birth is “a huge conservation win,” the zoo said.
Warnings about a future of climate-related disasters, the GOP governor and presidential candidate said, were merely “fear tactics.”
Rain and possibly strong winds expected to arrive with a series of autumn storms.
Following the birth of twin Siberian tiger cubs, the Toledo Zoo will host a gender reveal and naming contest. For now, the family is doing well.
Scientists plucked the creatures from karst caves in the country of Georgia, the study said.
There are only 92 whale species found in the ocean. One of the most recognizable is the orca. Here's what to know about killer whales.
Some manufacturers have raised concerns that the move to 2035 could put drivers off switching to electric.
The company that had a coal mining project at Grassy Mountain rejected two years ago has submitted a new proposal for drilling and exploration in that southwestern corner of Alberta. Northback Holdings Corporation, previously called Benga Mining Limited, has submitted three fresh applications to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) for work in the area. One asking for authorization to run a coal exploration program, one for temporary water diversion, and one for a deep drilling permit. The company
Climate models suggest North Africa will get drier in future. But its caves tell a different story.
OTTAWA — The Atlantic Liberal caucus is slamming the Conservative party for opposing new legislation that would extend the Atlantic accords to include renewable energy. "Our caucus views this as an attack on Atlantic Canada," said Nova Scotia MP Kody Blois, who serves as the party's regional caucus chair. The Conservatives reject any accusation they're standing against the region. They insist any opposition they have to the bill is not because they're against economic development, but rather due