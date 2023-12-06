Spotty Rain Or Snow Shower Overnight

The Canadian Press

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ontario's solicitor general says the province will investigate a kangaroo's escape from its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec. Michael Kerzner says it's very important to look into how the kangaroo, whose name is Nathan, got away on Thursday during a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo and roamed in the wild for the next three days before being apprehended on Monday. Kerzner says it's good news that the animal has been found. Police have said a delivery driver transportin