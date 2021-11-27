Spotlight Shines on Stephen Sondheim at Performance of 'Company' Days Before His Death

Composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, aged 91, his lawyer announced.

Sondheim was known for iconic Broadway hits such as West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and many more.

Michael Widomski shot this video of Sondheim after a performance of Sondheim’s comedy Company at the Bernard B Jacobs Theatre in New York on Monday, November 15.

The original production won Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Score (music), and Best Lyrics at the 1971 Tony Awards.

Widomski reposted the video on November 26, “in honor of the late great Stephen Sondheim,” he said, calling him an “incredible talent”. Credit: Michael Widomski via Storyful