Spotify price target raised to ‘street high' at Rosenblatt on latest podcast moves

On Friday, Rosenblatt analysts led by Mark Zgutowicz raised their price target on shares of Spotify from $190 to $275 while keeping their ‘buy’ rating, as the firm sees ‘attractive monetization potential’ from recent exclusive deals. These include The Ringer, The Joe Rogan Experience, and most recently, Kim Kardashian West’s The Innocence Project and Warner Bros./DC Entertainment. The Final Round panel discusses.

