You've likely seen the ads while scrolling on your phone or watching TV... stores are promising major discounts for Memorial Day weekend. "We're starting to see the retailers really amp up their offerings now," said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for DealNews.com, "We're expecting clothing to be discounted up to 80% over the course of the weekend." Ramhold says if you're in the market for a new mattress or appliance, now is the time to buy!