Sports Fan Recreates Winter Olympics in His Living Room

A British cancer survivor and sports enthusiast has been giving it his all for this year’s Winter Olympics, recreating a number of well-known disciplines in his living room in Bury.

Footage taken and commentated upon by Lesley McDermott shows her husband, Kevin McDermott, recreating the moguls, various skating events, and curling, all from the couple’s living room.

Kevin, a rugby player and runner in the past and now a keen cyclist, has been cancer-free for 18 months, his wife told Storyful, after being diagnosed with stage 4 skin cancer and told he wouldn’t live past 60.

The videos show he’s “still as daft as ever,” Lesley McDermott said. Credit: Lesley McDermott via Storyful