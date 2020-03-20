Sports Duo Prove COVID-19 is No Barrier to Kicking Ball Around

Following the Swiss Government’s decision to implement a nationwide lockdown, sports duo ‘Airgrabbers 27’ proved it was no barrier to kicking the ball around — literally.

In a light-hearted tutorial on “how to play sports during quarantine”, posted to their Instagram page on March 18, the duo — Mag Gahwiler and Anis Benbiri — play soccer, gridiron, ping-pong, and basketball while positioned precariously on adjacent window sills.

“Every athlete in quarantine right now,” Gahwiler and Benbiri quipped in the post, while also reminding their followers to “stay safe out there!”

Under the Swiss Federal Council’s “extraordinary situation” declaration, all shop and venues —including ski resorts — were to remain closed until 19 April.

The Government also “authorized the deployment of 8000 members of the armed forces to assist the cantons at hospitals and with logistics and security.” Credit: Mag Gahwiler via Storyful