A sports coach and church bass player: Slain Stockton firefighter leaves mark on community
A 21-year veteran of the Stockton Fire Department died Monday after being shot while responding to a dumpster fire in the city, officials announced in a press conference. Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, leaves behind a wife and two grown children. Firefighters were responding to reports of a dumpster fire in the area of Aurora Street and Washington Street when gunshots were heard and Fortuna was struck, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital shortly after the shooting where he later died, officials said.