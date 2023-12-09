Sports betting now available at Seminole casinos in Florida

CBC

WARNING: This story contains details of sexual violence.Ibrahim Ali, the man charged with the first degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., has been found guilty by a Supreme Court jury.The jury came back with its decision minutes after asking the judge to clarify the differences between first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter.Justice Lance Bernard told them murder would mean Ali deliberately caused the girl's death or meant to cause her bodily harm and knew that this was