Sports betting amendment could bring state billions

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko scored twice to help Inter Milan reach the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday. Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter had been by far the superior team but had been let down by poor finishing, while Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had also pulled off a number of good saves. Inter had earlier had two goals disallowed and Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi enth