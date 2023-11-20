Sporting KC Captain Johnny Russell said he plans to carry the team's late-season momentum into Sunday's playoff match

The Canadian Press
HAMILTON — Cody Fajardo was named the Grey Cup's most valuable player after leading the Montreal Alouettes to a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. The Alouettes quarterback threw 290 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 21-for-26 completions to help Montreal win its first CFL title since 2010. It was Fajardo's first title as a starter. "When you grow up as a kid, you always want the ball in your hands with the game on the line, in the biggest game," said Fajardo. "I w