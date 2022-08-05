'Spooky Too Early': Skeleton Sends Drone Haywire in Michigan

A photographer in Michigan said he “tried to be spooky too early” this year after a plastic skeleton he attached to his drone sent the device haywire.

Footage taken by Nicholas Talcott shows the scene as the dangling skeleton causes his drone to go out of control.

Talcott, who runs a photography business in Lake Orion, Michigan, says in the video the attached skeleton makes the drone “[think] the ground is beneath it so it keeps taking off and, dude, it won’t go down!”

Talcott wrote in the comments of his original post of the video to Tik Tok that, “eventually it got windy enough that the drone realized it was in the air and let me bring it down”. Credit: Nicholas Talcott via Storyful