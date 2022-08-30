Spooky Cloud Formation Filmed as Severe Weather Hits Michigan

An ominous-looking cloud loomed over Wyoming, Michigan, on August 29, as the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

Footage recorded by Daniel Beeler shows a huge cloud formation displaying shades of grey and blue. Beeler told Storyful that it was the “front edge of a line of severe thunderstorms” traveling across West Michigan on Monday.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm could contain gusts up to 70MPH. Credit: Daniel Beeler via Storyful