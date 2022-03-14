Spokes on Walnut to reopen Monday after closing due to water main break damage

Reuters

Daily COVID-19 cases in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong province could surge to more than 75,000 if curbs are removed and travel is allowed to recover to a fifth of pre-pandemic levels, China's disease control body said. As China's efforts to sustain its "zero-COVID" strategy come under growing scrutiny, Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, is on the frontline of a new outbreak fuelled by highly infectious variants like Omicron. The city of Shenzhen has suspended public transport, conducted mass testing and advised residents to stay put as it tries to slow an outbreak that saw 75 new cases on Sunday.