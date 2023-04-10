Splash of color added to local school

Associated Press

An Indiana school district did not violate a former music teacher's rights by pushing him to resign after the man refused to use transgender students' names and gender pronouns, a federal appeals court said in an order released Friday. According to court records, John Kluge was hired in 2014 as the music and orchestra teacher for Brownsburg High School about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. In 2017, district officials began requiring the high school's teachers to use the names and pronouns listed in the school's official student database, where changes were permitted with letters from a student's parent and a doctor.