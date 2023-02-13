Spirit non-stop flights to Fort Lauderdale from Louisville

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Russia's ambassador in Ottawa says Canada is a "very dangerous country" for Russians to visit. Oleg Stepanov says Canada keeps sanctioning people and claimed that Russians are regularly experiencing racism. In a Russian-language interview last Friday, Stepanov said, "I would not recommend (visiting Canada) for tourism, education or business." However, he added that most Canadians treat Russians well, and Moscow's travel advisory for Canada only warns of street gangs and a "rather harsh