Spinning Funnel Cloud Looms Over Laton, California

A spinning funnel cloud formed over the sky in Laton, California, on April 6.

Andrew Zonneveld filmed a video which shows a thin line of funnel cloud spinning in the strong wind before it breaks up.

“Just like that, it’s gone,” Zonneveld said in the video.

“I have never seen a funnel cloud like this before,” Zonneveld told Storyful.

The funnel cloud event was also covered by a local weather bureau. Credit: Andrew Zonneveld via Storyful