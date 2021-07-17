Spike Lee jumps gun revealing Cannes big winner

An imaginative film about a serial killer - Titane - won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

And the honor was announced ahead of schedule… thanks to jury head Spike Lee.

LEE: "I messed up. Simple as that."

In a moment of confusion when asked in French to reveal what one of the prizes was, Lee read off a card and prematurely announced the best movie winner.

LEE: "And I was very specific to speak to the people of Titane and tell them that I apologize, they said 'forget about it Spike' so, that means a lot to me."

Titane director Julia Ducournau on Saturday became the second woman ever to win the top award at Cannes. Jane Campion won the prize in 1993 for “The Piano”.

Other big winners this year included Leos Carax, picked as best director for "Annette," a musical about two artists caught in a twisted love affair.

And the Jury Prize, another runner-up award for best movie, went to two films: "Ahead's Knee” and “Memoria.”

The world's biggest film festival was one of the most unpredictable contests in years… returning to the French Riviera after a 2020 hiatus.