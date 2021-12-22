Spider Monkeys Enjoy Festive Decorations and Snacks at Nashville Zoo

Spider monkeys were treated to an early festive surprise, playing with holiday-themed decorations at Nashville Zoo in Tennessee.

The zoo shared footage of these lucky monkeys on Monday, December 20. “This was part of our annual holiday-themed enrichment for our animals," the zoo said.

“Zookeepers provide enrichment for our animals daily in various formats. Enrichment is different for every animal and is designed to play into their natural instincts,” the zoo added. Credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful