Spice Heist: Saffron Worth £50,000 Stolen From East London Warehouse

London’s Metropolitan Police appealed for the public’s help on June 18, seeking two people who stole saffron valued at around £50,000 (about USD$62,000) from a warehouse in the east London area of Ilford on Thursday, June 11.

The thieves ignored all other stock after breaking into a warehouse, and took nothing but the box of saffron weighing 10 kg (about 22 pounds), police said.

Detectives released this security-camera footage showing the break-in, which they said occurred between 9.50 pm and 11.50 pm.

“This is someone’s livelihood, and this theft will, of course, impact their business,” the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Laura Mills, said. “Saffron is worth more than gold in weight and an extremely large amount was taken from this business.”

No arrests had been made at the time of writing, and police were appealing to anyone with information to contact them. Credit: Metropolitan Police via Storyful