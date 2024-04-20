Spencer Torkelson's RBI single
Spencer Torkelson hits an RBI infield single as Kerry Carpenter scores on an errant throw, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 1st
Spencer Torkelson hits an RBI infield single as Kerry Carpenter scores on an errant throw, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the 1st
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier. Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman's suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete. Chapman
Major League Baseball (MLB) superstar Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been the talk of the baseball since the two-way star signed his 10-year contract. At the other end of the income scale is Gary Cooper.
Members of the 2004 Boston Red Sox World Series championship team reunited at Fenway Park on April 9 to celebrate and honor the late Tim and Stacy Wakefield
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
"He was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany," the collegiate football team expressed in a statement
PHOENIX (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat next to the former Arizona Coyotes owner in a downtown Phoenix hotel meeting room, trying to put a positive spin on the funeral for a franchise. Late Friday afternoon, Bettman will sit next to the new Coyotes owner in Salt Lake City to bask in the excitement of the league's newest city and a fan base that had been itching for another team to join the NBA's Utah Jazz. One day, two drastically different news conferences for the same hockey team. "If
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
TAMPA, Fla. — Sheldon Keefe usually spends time during intermissions breaking down film of that evening's opponent. Even the smallest edge can make the difference in a league separated by razor-thin margins. With the NHL playoffs resting just over the horizon, however, the Maple Leafs head coach was focused elsewhere between periods during Toronto's largely meaningless regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "I was watching video of another team," Keefe said following Wednesday's
Jake Paul is dead serious about making his MMA debut for PFL.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is running on fumes after an exhausting Masters victory just four days ago. He hit a shank from a bunker. He nearly lost his mind from mud on his golf ball. And he still managed a 2-under 69 at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. J.T. Poston set the pace on an idyllic day on Hilton Head Island with nine birdies — six of them in a seven-hole stretch — for a 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and Seamus Power. Mackenzie Hughes of Hamil
The McLaren driver held off Lewis Hamilton as the conditions affected Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cam Booser thought he was done with baseball seven years ago. Turns out, baseball wasn't done with him. The left-handed pitcher walked away from the game in 2017, discouraged by a string of injuries from Tommy John surgery to a broken back sustained when he was hit by a car while riding his bike, and self-inflicted wounds like a 50-game drug suspension. He returned home to Seattle and poured himself into carpentry, working on acoustical ceilings. He was good at it, just not as
KLADNO, Czech Republic (AP) — Jaromir Jagr returned to action Thursday for the first time since turning 52 and immediately scored as he surpassed legend Gordie Howe to become the oldest player taking regular shifts in professional ice hockey. Howe, known as “Mr. Hockey,” was 52 years, 11 days old when played his final NHL game in 1980. The Canadian later played a single shift with the Detroit Vipers in the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69. Howe died in 2016. Jagr hadn't playe
In a matter of three years, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson went from franchise savior to infamous NFL draft busts. Where do they rank overall?
The pairings committee gave the fans something to watch with several pairings bringing together top players.
OTTAWA — Senators captain Brady Tkachuk didn’t mince words when talking about Ottawa missing the NHL playoffs for a seventh straight season. "I'm sick and tired of losing," Tkachuk said Thursday as the Senators cleaned out their lockers. “I don’t want to be going home in April anymore. It’s frustrating, (I'm) disappointed. At the end of the day just disappointing.” The Senators (37-41-4) finished the season sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference and 13 points out of the playoffs. Tkachuk said he
"I am described as Angel's understandable ear," Shaquille O'Neal tells PEOPLE exclusively of the LSU star who was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft
For only the third time in the 21st century, England has no teams in the semi-finals of the Champions League or Europa League - so what has gone wrong?