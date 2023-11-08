Spencer Torkelson wins 2023 Tiger of the Year

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs didn't feel like they had played a bad first period after trudging off the ice to a chorus of boos Monday. As head coach Sheldon Keefe would later explain: "Puck just kept going in the net." With an intermission to reset after falling behind the Lightning 4-1 — a scoreline with plenty of history for a franchise facing a fifth straight loss in a market ready to hammer on the panic button — Toronto steadied itself. And then responded in kind. Calle Jarnkrok scored his sec