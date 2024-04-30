Spencer Steer's RBI double
Spencer Steer knocks a double down the left-field line to drive in Will Benson in the top of the 3rd and extend the Reds' lead to 4-1
Spencer Steer knocks a double down the left-field line to drive in Will Benson in the top of the 3rd and extend the Reds' lead to 4-1
Race organizers say they'll revoke a Trump fundraiser's suite license if he holds an event for the former president on Sunday at the race.
Proceeds from the shirts are going to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's charity
TORONTO — Auston Matthews gave everything he had for two periods. Before departing Saturday's bitterly disappointing 3-1 home loss with an illness as the Boston Bruins pushed the Maple Leafs to the brink of playoff elimination, Toronto's sniper and two of his star teammates also gave it to each other — verbally — on the bench. And despite the sequence getting dissected by media and fans alike in the aftermath, head coach Sheldon Keefe tried to put a positive spin on the high-profile exchange bet
TORONTO — Four players on the Toronto Blue Jays' injured list are making progress in their recovery. Gold Glove-winning centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hit in the batting cage before Toronto hosted the Kansas City Royals on Monday. Kiermaier, who is on the 10-day IL with left hip flexor inflammation, also did some running activities. Relief pitcher Chad Green resumed throwing on Monday as he rehabilitates a teres major strain in his right shoulder. Long reliever Bowden Francis is expected to resu
Matt Ryan will give CBS a new look on its Sunday pregame show, with Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason exiting after more than 20 years with the network.
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her sustainable style credentials by wearing two vintage sweatshirts and a vintage baseball cap in a week, all from Rebalance Vintage.
Travis Clayton was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft and will now look to make the transition from rugby to football.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were having an animated discussion on the bench. William Nylander was caught by cameras muttering to himself during the second-period exchange. Marner then took off his gloves and slammed them on the ground. The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 in a game they desperately needed Saturday. The angst from Toronto's offensive stars — players accustomed to having their way in attack — would only grow. Now the season hangs in the balance. Brad Marchand became the Br
Mason Miller has unleashed the hardest fastball in the major leagues this season, topping out at 103.7 mph.
Rory McIlroy gave fans a unique encore performance after teaming up with Shane Lowry to win the 2024 Zurich Classic, grabbing a microphone and belting out the lines of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" at TPC Louisiana.
NASHVILLE — After achieving a rare playoff feat, the Vancouver Canucks are facing a big question — what comes next? Three different goalies have backstopped the Canucks to victories this post-season, giving Vancouver a 3-1 edge in their first-round series against the Nashville Predators. Now the team must decide who’ll be in net for a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday. For Canucks forward J.T. Miller, the answer doesn’t matter. “It doesn’t affect the way we’re playing. If anything, you want to play hard
Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn't envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole.
The 2024 NFL draft allowed teams to fill holes on their rosters with young talent. These six teams still have significant gaps they need to address.
The world No. 2 knows how to command a stage.
DENVER — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hospitalized Sunday after taking a slapshot to the side of the head during the third period of the Jets' 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. "Vladdy is at the hospital being looked at right now," Jets coach Rick Bowness said after the game. "That's all I have until we get a report from what they see, what is wrong." Namestnikov was in the slot when he was hit by a Nate Schmidt shot from the point. The puck was deflected by Colorado's Andrew Cog
Drew McIntyre is staying put in WWE — thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"I don't think that should happen. It's not OK."
The NFL draft has a way of creating pressure for established veterans, and these names might be on notice after their teams' picks.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry received a standing ovation at historic, creole French Quarter restaurant Arnaud's on the eve of their final round at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. They also had the largest, loudest galleries at the TPC Louisiana, where the charismatic, 34-year-old McIlroy, had not previously played. “He's getting old, but he still moves the needle a little bit,” Lowry joked as McIlroy chuckled. “Rory brings a crowd and people love him and we've go
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the draft in the best way they know how: letter grades! Fitz and Frank discuss all 32 teams division by division as they give a snapshot of how fans should be feeling heading into the 2024 season. The duo have key debates on the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and more.