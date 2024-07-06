Spencer Steer cranks a solo homer (12)
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
After advancing to the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula was upset in the second round by Wang Xinyu.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Cubs possibly being in trouble this season, the problem with the Mariners' offense, James Wood making his debut, remembering Orlando Cepeda and Pirates super fan Saxboy joins the show.
Iger and Bay will replace Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian as majority owner of the team, which is worth a reported $300 million.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star, signed a two-year, $7.8 million contract with the Clippers in 2023.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
Murphy is stepping down in 2025 after overseeing 12 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory since he took over in 2008.
Stanton's 18 home runs are tied for second on the Yankees' roster with Juan Soto.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
Stoney led the club to two trophies since being hired as its first-ever head coach.