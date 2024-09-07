Spencer Horwitz's solo home run (10)
Spencer Horwitz crushes a solo home run to center field, giving the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead in the the top of the 2nd inning
NIU got a field goal with 31 seconds left.
Sabalenka made the finals at the US Open last year and has won the last two Australian Open singles titles
This year's edition of AEW All Out features eight contests, including five championship matches, and a trio of extremely personal feuds.
The defending national champions have serious work to do.
The Cowboys took the 39-31 double OT win after a second-half comeback and Arkansas' last-second game-tying field goal.
Rising got pushed into Baylor's drink table near the end of the first half.
Tulane had a TD wiped away with 17 seconds to go in K-State's 34-27 win.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson says he'll return to Chapel Hill next year after his 2024 season ended with a broken leg suffered in Week 1.
The Eagles had a sloppy start to their new season.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth has agreed on a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was going into the final year of his rookie contract.
Woodhall earned his first Paralympic gold and ran to celebrate with wife — and fellow member of Team USA — Tara Davis-Woodhall.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
With the new deal, Ramsey is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
The Eagles and Packers will play a historic game in Brazil. There are always severe overreactions to Week 1, and given how the Packers and Eagles seasons flipped last season, both fan bases will spend all weekend overanalyzing whatever happens Friday.