Spencer Dinwiddie sets up the nice finish
Spencer Dinwiddie sets up the nice finish, 10/07/2024
Spencer Dinwiddie sets up the nice finish, 10/07/2024
Breaking down Dallas' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the AFC.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
Hurricane Milton reached Category 5 status on Monday, and is expected to make landfall near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday night.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The Bengals opted for a conservative play against Baltimore. Was it the right move?
In today's edition: Upsets galore, Phillies walk it off, no three-peat for the Aces, Jackson tops Burrow in epic duel, Baker's Dozen, and more.
With the rivalry reaching a boiling point, the Padres scored early and often in their 10-2 victory to tie the series.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
The seventh inning was delayed for several minutes when security got involved after fans threw items on the field.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
Nick Castellanos walked it off for Philly and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-homer game for San Diego in Sunday's Game 2s.
"We need to fight, and that's what we did tonight," manager Dave Roberts said after his team's 7-5 victory
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.