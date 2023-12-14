Spencer Dinwiddie scores and draws the foul
White offered no date when asked about the Irishman’s return to the Octagon
John Herdman says he should have stepped down as Canada coach ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. Herdman, who announced in late August that he was leaving Canada to take over Toronto FC, says he should have left in the wake of his sister Nicola's suicide in May 2022. Herdman said he was persuaded by others to continue with Canada. The Canadian men, under Herdman, had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 36 years with a win over Jamaica that March. "It really hurt us … I'v
Roger Goodell stood up for NFL officials when asked about their offsides call against Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
One of golf's most recent cheating controversies involved a golfer at a PGA Tour Canada tournament admitting that he lied on his scorecard.
This season, like most after Tom Brady left New England, has been rough for the Patriots.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said he regretted what he said to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in part because it set a bad example for children.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he didn’t show great sportsmanship Sunday following the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
'The Voice" pares down to five finalists and one elimination was especially shocking.
Former Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back when talking about the team's culture and the decision-making of head coach Mike Tomlin.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube on Tuesday night, severing ties with the coach who led the team to its only Stanley Cup title. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Berube's firing hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season. St. Louis is in sixth place in the Central Division, nine points behind division-leading Colorado. The Blues are in 10th place out
Connor McDavid has played for five coaches in his nine NHL seasons. He's watched four walk out the door. "It's very hard," the Edmonton Oilers captain said of a bench boss getting fired. "Professional sports, people sometimes forget the human side of it. There's a relationship there. "These are people with families and it's hard." It's also a part of the high-stakes game. But how does the relationship change between a player, especially one in the leadership group like McDavid, who experienced J
The silly-season event dates back to 1995.
"This tailgate really is a dream come true," Guy Fieri tells PEOPLE of his Flavortown Tailgate, the same Super Bowl event that his son Hunter met his fiancée Tara Bernstein at in February
Referee Halil Umut Meler was approached on the pitch and hit by the president of MKE Ankaragucu.
PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns. It's been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November. This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-S
Nick Kyrgios has admitted that “I don’t want to play [tennis] any more” in his latest interview appearance.
The former NFL stars joked about their infamous tossing of the Lombardi trophy across boats after winning Super Bowl LV
MONTREAL — Sidney Crosby put on a show with two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins came back from two goals down to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Jansen Harkins scored the winner to end a lengthy shootout with a goal in the 12th round. Jake Guentzel had the other goal in regulation for Pittsburgh (13-12-3) a night after the Penguins beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 to snap a four-game skid. Erik Karlsson had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic made 39 s
Jorge Martin determines the backfields to target and players to avoid in one of the most important weeks of the fantasy football season.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.