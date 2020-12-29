Spencer Dinwiddie to miss regular season with partial ACL tear
Ron Rivera wants his players to focus on “what's important, not what's interesting” with Washington facing another win-and-get-in game in the regular-season finale.Turns out, that's the same thing: Who starts at quarterback could very well determine if Washington makes the playoffs. The organization released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, and Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will get the nod at Philadelphia on Sunday night with the NFC East at stake.Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play after missing the past two games with a strained right calf that has threatened to derail the season. Heinicke is now next in line after the team cut ties with Haskins, who committed three turnovers in a 20-13 loss to Carolina and twice this season broke COVID-19 protocols.Heinicke hadn't played since 2018 before relieving Haskins in the fourth quarter and going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown pass against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.“I got a little more confidence in what I saw from Taylor and the way he controlled the tempo of the game, the decisions he made, getting us down there twice, giving us the opportunity twice, scoring one time," Rivera said.This would be just the second NFL start for Heinicke, a 27-year-old who played at Old Dominion and was taking online classes there to finish his engineering degree before Washington called and signed him in early December. He was initially in his words “the quarantine quarterback” after the Denver Broncos fiasco and now could be thrust into the starting role at the Eagles to get Washington into the playoffs.“Do I think he could handle it? Absolutely,” Rivera said. “I think he showed what I was hoping to see when he got his opportunity."In a perfect world for Washington, Smith will be ready to play and Heinicke serve as the backup. The team went 4-1 with Smith as the starter, and Rivera said his offence is more successful with the 36-year-old under centre because he manages the game better and doesn't commit mistakes typical of younger players.“You realize our turnover ratio is better and we protected the ball, and the ball has been consistently spread,” Rivera said. “I think that’s one of the important things that you have to have is that ball has to be shared to all the different receivers, to the running backs. When those guys are touching the ball and different guys are touching the ball, I think it helps the offence.”WHAT’S WORKINGWashington remains a second-half team, holding Carolina without points and scoring 10 to continue a season-long trend. It didn't add up to a comeback this time, but the offence and defence have improved after halftime for a while now.“When we come out in the second half and you're already warm in the game, you're feeling good, but you got to do that the first play of the game,” defensive end Chase Young said. "I feel like that’s the only way.”WHAT NEEDS HELPWashington's way has been starting slow in every facet of the game. Against Carolina, receiver Cam Sims said the defence did some things players weren't used to, and the defence took forever to warm up.A team with eyes on the playoffs won't last long — if it gets there — playing like this in the first half."We can’t wait until the second half to start fast, and that’s something we just know," Young said. "It’s something that we’ve been working on and we just got to get better at it.”STOCK UPYoung is already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl and at 21 is the team's newest captain after replacing Haskins. His stock keeps rising, though, after forcing a fumble on a sack of Teddy Bridgewater and pumping up Heinicke when he entered the game.STOCK DOWNThe Haskins era is done in Washington, and it's unclear what's next for the Ohio State product. The 15th overall pick in 2019 is now in worse shape than Josh Rosen after Arizona moved on, given his off-field issues and lack of production.INJUREDAll eyes are on Smith's right calf — which is the same leg he broke the tibia and fibula two years ago, requiring 17 surgeries and a titanium rod to be inserted. But there's also top receiver Terry McLaurin's nagging ankle injury that forced him out against Carolina.KEY NUMBER0 — Points Washington has scored on its opening drive of a game, the fewest in a season since at least 2000. It would be the only time in the past 20 years a team has come up empty on its first possession in all 16 regular-season games if Washington fails to score on its opening drive at Philadelphia.NEXT STEPSGet Heinicke ready just in case Smith can't play. It helps that he knows offensive co-ordinator Scott Turner's system from their time together with Rivera in Carolina, but this would not be ideal against Jalen Hurts and the unpredictable Eagles.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara has had the finest season of his four-year career, producing as a runner and receiver, setting personal highs and Saints records, and even tying an NFL record for rushing TDs in a game that had gone unmatched for nine decades.It begs the question: Where the Saints would be without him?The Saints haven’t been able to rely on 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas this season because he’s been sidelined eight games with injuries and will miss at least one more this week.Record-setting quarterback Drew Brees missed four games with rib and lung injuries. Several other offensive players have been in and out of the lineup because of minor injuries or COVID-19 protocols.Meanwhile, Kamara has come through with 1,688 yards and 21 touchdowns from scrimmage, including six TDs rushing against Minnesota on Sunday, tying a record set by Ernie Nevers in 1929.“He’s had a phenomenal season,” Brees said of Kamara on Monday. “He’s been available. He’s been as good in the run game as he has been in the pass game, as he has been in protection. So, all around, I certainly feel like this has been his best season. He’s done great things all the way up to this point.”Kamara’s 15 rushing TDs are a franchise record for a season — same for his total of 21 TDs scored. He also established a new career high for yards rushing in a game with 155.Coach Sean Payton said opponents essentially must treat Kamara like “two players” because he's so dangerous in both the running and passing game.Kamara “gives us a lot of versatility as an offence and as a team in deciding how we want to use him each game,” Payton added. “But his yards, whether they’ve been on the ground or in the air, have been real important to the success we’ve had.”Brees noted that Kamara’s best football has come after he signed a new contract (worth up to $75 million over five years) during training camp, much like Thomas did in 2019 when he set an NFL record with 149 catches after signing his first big extension.“For him to have the year that he did when I think you may look historically at some guys that, where maybe the motivation isn’t quite as much (after landing a big contract) ... it says a lot about the type of guys that we bring in here, and their love of the game, and their commitment to what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Brees said.The Saints are planning to have Thomas back for the playoffs, and he may yet emerge as a crucial contributor.But if winning the division and hosting playoff games is as important as coaches and players tend to say it is, then New Orleans can thank Kamara for his sizeable role in that.WHAT’S WORKINGA rushing attack featuring Kamara, Latavius Murray and sometimes reserve QB Taysom Hill accounted for 264 yards and seven TDs against Minnesota. The Saints were missing both starting guards on their offensive line and it didn’t seem to matter.WHAT NEEDS HELPThe Saints' defence is having issues in the red zone again — something that plagued the team earlier this season. Minnesota converted all five of its drives inside the Saints 20-yard line into touchdowns.STOCK UPLeft tackle Terron Armstead. He has been in and out of the lineup because of injuries this season and did not initially look like himself when he returned during a loss at Philadelphia three weeks ago. But on Sunday, he was driving defenders more than 10 yards downfield on some running plays, and Brees was not sacked when he dropped back to throw.STOCK DOWNCornerback Janoris Jenkins was the primary defender on Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, who caught eight passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.INJUREDThe Saints lost linebacker Kwon Alexander for the rest of the season because of an Achilles tendon injury. Alexander had started since he was acquired from San Francisco in a midseason trade.KEY NUMBER3 — The number of times the Saints have rushed for more than 200 yards in a game. All three of those games occurred in the past five weeks and all were victories.NEXT STEPSThe Saints wrap up the regular season at Carolina (5-10) in a game that will influence playoff seeding in the NFC. The Saints could finish anywhere from first to third in the conference.___Follow Brett Martel on Twitter at https://twitter.com/brettmartel___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
The chance to match the success from last season’s Super Bowl run had passed for the San Francisco 49ers.A spate of injuries, a forced midseason move because of the coronavirus and sloppy play prevented the Niners from having any chance of getting to the playoffs.The disappointment could have led the 49ers to pack it in and hope for better luck next season, but the tenacity that helped them succeed last season is still there this year.That was evident when San Francisco dealt a blow to Arizona’s playoff hopes with a 20-12 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.“That’s why I’ve been real proud of the players and the way they’ve handled themselves,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “That’s why I’m truly not going to count this year as a negative. It wasn’t fun. It’s not what we or our fans wanted. But I believe the way we went through it, if you go through things the right way, I think it hardens you and makes you stronger and makes you better. I feel like from an individual standpoint, I feel like that’s how almost everyone in the building did that. When you do that individually, it makes your building a lot stronger."Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard personified that for the 49ers (6-9). One year after his brother was murdered outside a bar in Nashville, Beathard made his first start since 2018 and delivered an efficient performance.He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, but most importantly protected the ball after San Francisco committed at least two turnovers in eight straight games.Beathard lost one fumble on a strip sack but didn’t throw an interception, allowing the Niners defence to win the game. That gave Beathard just his second win in 11 career starts.“I’ve always been so inspired by C.J,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. “This guy just grinds regardless of what’s happened to him or the circumstances. I felt he was unfairly judged earlier in his career with the roster we had. ... The guy inspires us so much and we’re so happy to go perform for him. A lot of guys could have bowed out tonight and we didn’t have to do what we did for him.”WHAT’S WORKINGFred Warner-led defence. Warner was selected to his first Pro Bowl last week and showed why in this game. He had 14 tackles, three passes defenced, two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Niners managed to hold the Cardinals to 12 points and 4.4 yards per play.WHAT NEEDS HELPPass blocking. The Niners allowed three more sacks, giving them nine the past three games and 36 for the season. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey struggled once again, allowing a pressure that led to the first sack and then getting beat for another late in the first half that led to a strip sack by Haason Reddick.STOCK UPJeff Wilson Jr. With Raheem Mostert out for the season, Wilson delivered a career-best performance. He ran 22 times for 183 yards and also caught a 21-yard TD pass. The 204 yards from scrimmage were the most in a game for a 49ers running back since Frank Gore had 246 against Seattle on Sept. 20, 2009.STOCK DOWNRobbie Gould. The usually reliable kicker missed an extra point and two field goals that nearly cost the Niners the win. Gould had missed only two field goals and one extra point all season before this game. It was bad timing for a bad game for Gould with the Niners facing a deadline this week to exercise an option on the final two years of Gould’s contract.“You’ve got to look at the body of work,” Shanahan said. “Robbie’s been unbelievable since he’s been here with us.”INJUREDShanahan said he’d be shocked if QB Jimmy Garoppolo returned from an ankle injury this week. ... WR Brandon Aiyuk (ankle), LT Trent Williams (elbow), DL Jordan Willis (ankle) are all out this week. ... S Tarvarius Moore (ankle) and OL Justin Skule (knee) are day to day.KEY NUMBER3\. Beathard became the third Niners quarterback to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season, joining Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens. That had happened only five times since the merger with Dallas the previous team to do it in 2015.NEXT STEPSThe Niners play their season finale at their temporary home in Arizona on Sunday against Seattle.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are resting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against Memphis on the second night of their first back-to-back of the season.The Nets announced that Durant would be out early Monday. Irving wasn't added to the injury report until a few hours later.Both players are coming off lengthy injury absences. Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from right Achilles tendon surgery, while Irving was limited to 20 games because of a right shoulder injury.Coach Steve Nash said the decision to rest Durant was made Sunday night after the Nets lost in Charlotte, their first defeat after two victories to open the season. He played a season-high 36 minutes.Their absence leaves the Nets without three starters after guard Spencer Dinwiddie partially tore the ACL in his right knee in the third quarter of the game in Charlotte.The Nets planned to start Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot along with remaining starters Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks say forward Kirby Dach will miss the start of the NHL season after breaking his wrist at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton. The team says the 19-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., had successful surgery in Chicago on Monday to fix a right wrist fracture. Dach was injured in the third period of Canada's exhibition game against Russia on Wednesday. The Canadian captain was hit in the neutral zone, and after the contact, he pulled off his glove and skated off the ice, going directly to the locker-room area. Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry says in a statement that Dach will be out for four to five months. Picked third overall in the 2019 NHL draft, Dach played 64 regular-season games for Chicago last year, tallying eight goals and 23 assists. He added another six points (one goal, five assists) in nine playoff appearances. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020. The Canadian Press