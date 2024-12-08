Spencer Dinwiddie dials from long distance
Spencer Dinwiddie dials from long distance, 12/07/2024
Spencer Dinwiddie dials from long distance, 12/07/2024
Ohio blew out Miami (Ohio) 38-3 on Saturday to win 10 games for the third straight season.
One of MLB's most underrated players got paid.
The Sun Devils scored 35 straight points over the second and third quarters in their 45-19 win.
The Galaxy raced out to a lead, then held it to win the 2024 MLS Cup final over the Red Bulls — their first title in 10 years.
Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field.
A 45-day window will open once Sasaki is posted, and he is not expected to sign with a team until after Jan. 15.
The Lakers have lost seven of their past nine games, dropping them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.
The Ducks are the only undefeated team in the nation at 12-0.
The Jets had injury news on a trio of stars.
The bowl said that it'll choose from Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State.
At some point, more is not better, and more than 12 will not be better.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers an updated look at the NBA rookie landscape.
Dalton Del Don identifies some of the most deceiving player stat lines ahead of Week 14 ... including Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's flukey TD production.
The 2025 Club World Cup draw took place Thursday in Miami. Two days later, FIFA released the full schedule — including dates, locations and kickoff times for all 63 games.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Weigman was the team's Week 1 starter but was benched in the Aggies' comeback win vs. LSU.
The 2024 NFL trade deadline passed a month ago, but the Commanders could still be involved in a major swap.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 defense rankings.