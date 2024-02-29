Spencer Dinwiddie with a 2 Pt vs. LA Clippers

Tyreek Hill's latest alleged off-field incident is a bizarre one.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
With 24 games remaining and Charlotte out of the playoff hunt, it gives the staff and talent evaluators a head start on looking at Aleksej Pokusevski.
The 29-year-old was huge for the Chiefs in the playoffs during their last two Super Bowl runs.
Defensive lineman Craig Roh, who won a Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2019, has died. He was 33. Roh's wife, Chelsea, confirmed his death on social media. "I wanted to let all of his followers know that after an 18-month battle with Stage IV colon cancer, God brought Craig home on Monday, February 26th," she tweeted. "Craig was not very public with his battle, as he truly just wanted to focus on bringing the best content and building the best products he could." News of Roh's death h
The wide receiver says the pop star is "so cool"
"The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago," the Wakefield family said in a statement
Returning coach Reba McEntire shared some big Season 25 news about a major shakeup happening among the teams. Here's what we know ahead of part 2 of the Season 25 two-part premiere.
Kickoff returns would look a lot different in the NFL next season if this adopted.
The NHL trade deadline could be busy. Here are needs for 12 teams, including reigning champion Golden Knights and Eastern-leading Bruins, Rangers.
Donald Brashear fought in the NHL because that was his job, not because he wanted to drop the gloves — which he did more than all but seven players to ever play in the league. “Fighting was never the most important thing in my life,” Brashear said. “But I did it anyway and I found a role in that.” Brashear picked the fight that started the 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Ottawa Senators, which still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game (419). A generatio
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Canadian sprinter Christopher Morales Williams is the all-time fastest runner in the indoor men's 400 metres — but not an official world record-holder in the distance — due to a technicality beyond his control. The 19-year-old University of Georgia sophomore ran a time of 44.49 seconds at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday to win the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC) indoor championships. However, the performance can't be submitted to World Athletics for world-record
The Dallas Stars acquired defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night, the latest addition by a Stanley Cup contender in the Western Conference ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline. Dallas sent a 2024 second-round pick, 20-year-old defense prospect Artem Grushnikov and a 2026 conditional third-rounder to Calgary for Tanev, who was considered one of the top trade candidates available. New Jersey is retaining half of Tanev's salary as part of the deal, which also includes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic promised his players a tasty reward when they finally strung together a three-game winning streak. Now it’s time to pay up. With All-Star Scottie Barnes logging his fourth triple-double of the season and RJ Barrett scoring 24 points in Monday night’s 130-122 victory, players responded to their longest winning streak of the season by chanting “piz-za.” “I told them that when we won three straight I’d take them to dinner,” Rajakovic explain
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419. It ended with 21 fighting majors, 20 ejections and a handful more misconduct penalties. Only one suspension was doled out. Twenty years later, those who were there recall how it all went down. WHAT LED TO IT On Feb. 26, Ottawa's Martin Havlat high-sticked Philadelphia's Mark Recchi in the head. He was suspended for two g
The Red Bull team principal has been under investigation after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.
This seventh grade team is locked in a tie game with only seconds left. They steal the ball and a player launches a bold shot from half-court. Watch what happens next.
Unless they meet in the playoffs this spring, the Lakers and Clippers will play their final Hallway Series game as arena co-tenants on Wednesday.
Royals CEO/chairman John Sherman is a big reason why the team’s uniforms look different than other MLB teams this spring.
After taking a chainsaw to fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, Dalton Del Don takes his keen eye to the hitters.