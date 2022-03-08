Speeding Drunk Driver Crashes Into Florida Highway Patrol Car

A Florida Highway Patrol officer used the vehicle she was driving to stop a car speeding towards a bridge closed off for an annual running event in the state’s Manatee County on March 6.

Thousands of runners were taking part in the Skyway 10K across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which links Manatee County to the city of St Petersburg.

Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Shuck put herself in the way of the speeding vehicle after it had driven through a traffic detour and barricades media reported.

Both drivers received serious injuries and were taken to hospital, ABC reported.

This video taken by the dashcam in Shuck’s vehicle shows the moment of the collision. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol via Storyful