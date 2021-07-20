Spectators watch Jeff Bezos launch into space

The Canadian Press

Of the 26 men who entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame as Packers and preceded Bobby Dillon into the shrine, nearly all won an NFL championship with Green Bay. Dillon never got the chance. Indeed, during his eight superb seasons with the storied franchise, Dillon was one of the best defensive players in the league. But the Packers were an NFL weakling at the time, going 33-61-2 while Dillon was playing safety so well he made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he