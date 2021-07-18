Spectators Hide as Multiple Injured in Shooting Outside Nationals Park

Fans evacuated Nationals Park, in Washington, DC, on July 17, after a shooting incident occurred outside the stadium.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that at least two people were shot “outside of Nationals Park,” but added that “it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time.” The department said that “two additional victims associated with this incident walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.”

The shooting took place during a Nationals game against the San Diego Padres. The game was suspended, and fans were asked to leave.

Footage shared by Michael Jones shows spectators taking cover inside the stadium following the incident. Credit: Michael Jones via Storyful