Spectacular view of the surface of the moon

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, US$750,000 contract. Perry had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with Dallas last season before adding five goals and four assists in 27 post-season games as the Stars advanced to the Stanley Cup final. The 35-year-old Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 career NHL games with Anaheim and Dallas. The native of Peterborough, Ont., won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2010-11. Perry also was part of gold medal-winning Canadian Olympic teams in 2010 and 2014. The Ducks picked Perry in the first round (28th overall) of the 2003 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020. The Canadian Press

    GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams created a picturesque atmosphere as they connected for three touchdown passes on a snow-covered Lambeau Field.The Green Bay Packers teammates would love the opportunity to produce plenty of similar scenes next month by staying home throughout the NFC playoffs.Rodgers threw four touchdown passes as the Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory Sunday night.“It’s tough to play in the cold,” said Rodgers, who went 21 of 25 for 231 yards with an interception. “It’s tough to play at Lambeau. I think we proved that tonight.”Playing in the cold at Green Bay is tough for road teams, anyway. The Packers showed they can thrive on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.This game showcased why the Packers want to make sure the playoffs go through Lambeau after losing on the road in three of the last six NFC championship games. With snow falling throughout the first half and continuing to cover much of the field the rest of the game, Green Bay moved the ball at will all night.“People definitely don't want to play in the cold,” Adams said. “It's tough, man. It's tough. It makes you a little bit less physical. It takes your speed away. If you don't get to practice in this and get used to the temperature, the snow and all of that stuff, as you've seen, it can obviously take a toll. I think that team (Tennessee) is a really, really solid team that played with a lot less speed than they typically do.”Green Bay ran wild behind 124 yards and two touchdowns from A.J. Dillon and 94 yards from Aaron Jones. Dillon, a second-round pick from Boston College, had run for just 115 yards all season during a rookie year in which he spent over a month on the COVID-19 reserve list.Tennessee (10-5) squandered an opportunity to clinch its first AFC South championship since 2008. The Titans still can clinch a division title by winning at Houston (4-11) next week.Adams’ three touchdown catches gave him 17 this season, one off the Packers' single-season record that Sterling Sharpe set in 1994. Adams, who caught 11 passes for 142 yards Sunday, leads the NFL in touchdown receptions despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.The Packers' defence also played well while picking off two passes from Ryan Tannehill, who went 11 of 24 for 121 yards. Tennessee's Derrick Henry rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries, ending his streak of nine consecutive road games in which he'd run for at least 100 yards.Green Bay pulled ahead 19-0 when Rodgers threw touchdown passes on each of their first three possessions. Mason Crosby missed an extra-point attempt after the first touchdown and the Packers failed on a two-point conversion attempt after the second one.Adams capped Green Bay’s first drive by catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage, slipping out of Adoree Jackson’s grasp and diving into the right corner of the end zone.Green Bay's second series resulted in Equanimeous St. Brown’s first career touchdown on a 21-yard pass.After Darnell Savage picked off Tannehill's pass to give the Packers the ball in Green Bay territory, Adams beat Jackson again on a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.“I don’t think you can do that against anybody, with the mistakes that we made and the start that we had," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "(It's) just not going to be good enough and just too inconsistent.”Tennessee got back in the game by scoring two touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute span midway through the gameTannehill’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 43 seconds left in the second quarter made it 19-7. On the opening series of the second half, Tannehill faked a handoff and raced 45 yards untouched to cut Tennessee’s lead to 19-14.The Packers then capitalized on good fortune.Aaron Jones bounced off someone around the line of scrimmage and then raced down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain that set up Rodgers’ 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams. The Packers snapped the ball just after a replay showed Jones stepped out of bounds during that run and gained well over 30 yards afterward.“By the time the ball was snapped, that was the first view that we got as it was coming down," Vrabel said. "That was unfortunate. I wish we’d been able to tackle him and set the edge when we had him in the backfield.”INJURY REPORTThe Packers played without running back Jamaal Williams due to an injured quadriceps. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner suffered a knee injury.UP NEXTThe Titans are at Houston.The Packers are at Chicago.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

    The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday.The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.In Baltimore's outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the archrival Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens' matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.Four other teams this year have been fined for multiple protocol violations. The Las Vegas Raiders lost a sixth-round selection in 2021 and were fined $500,000, while the New Orleans Saints were stripped of a seventh-rounder and fined $500,000.New England and Tennessee previously were fined $350,000 but did not have a draft choice taken away.The Ravens' fine was first reported by NFL Network.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press

    Much has happened in the world since Christine Sinclair made soccer history in January en route to helping the Canadian women book their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. The longtime Canada captain added to her remarkable resume by surpassing retired American Abby Wambach's record of 184 international goals, at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. "For me a defining moment in Canadian sporting history," said Canada coach John Herdman, who coached Sinclair and the Canadian women prior to taking over the men's program in January 2018. "To have a kid from Burnaby become the greatest of all time. "And that's a record that I don't know how long that's going to take to be beaten by a male or a female. And she's Canadian." Sinclair's record-breaking year has earned the Canadian soccer icon the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2020. The 37-year-old Sinclair also won the award in 2012 after leading Canada to a memorable bronze medal at the London Olympics. She is the only soccer player to have won the Rosenfeld Award. The winner of the Lionel Conacher Award, presented to CP's male athlete of the year, will be announced Tuesday. The team of the year will be unveiled Wednesday. Sinclair received 20 of 66 votes cast by sports editors, writers and broadcasters across the country. "Another great year and a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Hard to beat," said Rob Grant, the Toronto Star's sports team editor. "When the history of women's sports is written in this country, Christine Sinclair deserves her own chapter," added Phil King, sports layout editor for the Globe and Mail. "As a role model and an accomplished athlete, her glorious career paved the way for a generation of accomplished female athletes." Sinclair's scoring account now stands at 186, with 55 assists, in 296 international appearances. "Olympic qualifying seems three years ago, seems like a different world," Sinclair told The Canadian Press on Day 12 of her quarantine in coming home for the holidays. "Obviously the record for scoring, God that seems so long ago, was an important milestone," she added. "And especially with the way the rest of the year went, it's definitely been one of the highlights … It's pretty cool to see a Canadian on the top of the record charts, I'm not going to lie." Fellow Canadian soccer international Kadeisha Buchanan, who won the Women's Champions League for the fourth time with Lyon, was runner-up with 12 votes. Basketball star Kia Nurse of the WNBA's New York Liberty was third (nine votes), following by short-track speedskater Kim Boutin (8) and golfer Brooke Henderson (7). Sinclair moved atop soccer's all-time goal-scoring list- — for both men and women — on Jan. 29. "It was such a relief," she said. "Those people closest to me know how much it had been weighing on me and, like, stressing me out, in a way … So I was glad to get it out of the way in that opening game (at the CONCACAF tournament) and as a team, we could just move on and I could move on and focus on what we were really trying to accomplish., which was getting to Tokyo." The high of qualifying for Tokyo was followed by the low of Canada having to pull out of the Games, which were later postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinclair recalls sitting there, thinking ''What now?' "For many months, all of us, our professional seasons were all suspended. No international games. We were doing workouts on our patios as a team. We were following (midfielder) Desiree Scott's Zumba classes." Added Sinclair: "It's been a hard year for everyone. Everyone has their own stories." But she sees "little glimmers of hope that things will turn around soon." The Canadian women, tied for eighth in the world rankings, have not played since March 10 when they drew Brazil 2-2 at an international tournament in France. Sinclair is proud that the NWSL was the first North American league to return, playing the Challenge Cup in a bubble in Utah. She had spent much of the lockdown, prior to the league's return, in Florida with Charlie, her Pomeranian dog. Sinclair then captained Portland at the NWSL Challenge Cup in June-July and went on to lead the Thorns to the NWSL Fall Series title in October. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and the resulting stop-start season, Sinclair was happy with how she played. "A lot of us have been joking that this year it seemed like either you were in pre-season mode and training, training without any games. Or you were in the middle of a crazy tournament where it seemed like you were playing a game every three or four days. Or you were in isolation or quarantine and you weren't allowed do anything. "When the games finally did come around, I was happy with how I performed. It was just hard to get into a rhythm individually and as a team. I think we started to put things together toward the end in Portland, which makes me very excited for next year." Sinclair is realistic about the pandemic, knowing health and safety comes before sport. She knows a return to normality will take time but hopes the prospect of vaccines means fans will return to the stands. "It seems like it's been forever since I've played in front of a real crowd. I can't wait to get back to Portland and hopefully one day next year be able to play in front of 20,000 fans again. But it has to be smart and safe first and foremost." Sinclair has taken pleasure in seeing Canadian teammates make their mark at clubs around the globe. "It's exciting to see. This team is just getting better and better. And the individuals are finally, I think, being recognized around the world … It's an exciting time to be a Canadian footballer, especially those players over in Europe right now absolutely killing it, making all of us back here in North America very proud." Off the field, Sinclair campaigns for causes close to her. Sinclair, whose mother Sandi has multiple sclerosis, continued her fundraising efforts to help fight MS. In April, she showed her support and appreciation for front-line workers through the Canadian Olympic Committee's "We Are All Team Canada'' campaign. In October, she joined forces with the Canadian Women's Foundation to help raise funds for girls impacted by the pandemic. Sinclair entered the record books with a pair of goals in an 11-0 romp over St Kitts and Nevis, then ranked 127th in the world, in Edinburg. After tying the record from the penalty spot for a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute, she got some help from her friends on the milestone goal. Jessie Fleming stole the ball from a St. Kitts player, sending it to an onrushing Adriana Leon in space. Leon and Sinclair found themselves on a two-on-one and Leon passed the ball to an unmarked Sinclair, who took a touch with her left foot and then slotted the ball into the corner with her right foot from six yards out. A smiling Sinclair turned, her arms outstretched, and pumped her fists before Leon arrived to hug her. The goal celebration continued on the sideline with Sinclair rolling the ball into her teammates, who went down like bowling pins. Behind her, the Canadian substitutes had donned goat masks to honour the Greatest Of All Time. After the game, Sinclair said simply she lives her life "trying to be the best Canadian that I can, in my own way." St. Kitts became the 41st country Sinclair has scored on. Her A to Z of goal victims ranges from Argentina to Zimbabwe. She then scored goal No. 186 in a win over Mexico on Feb. 4 at the Olympic qualifier. Canada went on to finish runner-up to the U.S. at the tournament. According to Canada Soccer, Sinclair has scored more than 300 goals across her international and club career. She also collected 110 goals at the University of Portland. Scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in football. Sinclair has always made it look easy, putting the ball where the goalkeeper isn't. She has also made the Canadian national team welcoming to all ages. "Christine is a very special human being, and I keep saying good things happen to good people," said Herdman. "She's a very very good Canadian and the way that she's conducted herself — she's supported her teammates — the way that she carries herself as an ambassador for this country on and off the pitch, it just doesn't surprise that there's more and more awards coming even though she's in sort of the twilight years of her career." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2020. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

    A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Tuesday:ENGLANDWhile Manchester United has one of the Premier League’s best away records, it has struggled at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers, with only two wins from seven home games. United drew against Leicester on Saturday despite taking the lead twice, while Wolves snatched a late leveler in its last game against Tottenham.Arsenal goes to Brighton fresh from ending a seven-match winless run by beating Chelsea. Former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta is a year into his first managerial role at the club and, despite delivering the FA Cup in August, was starting to feel the pressure given such a barren spell. Arsenal is in 15th place, a place and three points above Brighton.Southampton’s winless run was stretched to three matches by a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Saturday. After only two days’ rest, the Saints host West Ham looking to rediscover the form that saw them briefly top the table during a seven-game unbeaten run. While defensive midfielder Oriol Romeu is due to return from suspension, three key players are expected to be ruled out through injuries: centre back Jannik Vestergaard, winger Nathan Redmond and forward Danny Ings.Leeds could be without three first-choice central defenders again for Tuesday’s game at West Bromwich after Diego Llorente’s latest injury setback. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was without captain Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Llorente against Burnley on Sunday but still won. Midfielder Kalvin Phillips was deployed in a back three alongside Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk. West Brom grabbed a draw at champion Liverpool on Sunday to boost its survival bid.Burnley, whose four-game unbeaten run was ended by Leeds, takes on a Sheffield United side enduring one of the worst-ever starts to an English season. United is still searching for its first win after 15 matches while sitting in last place. Burnley is two points and two places above the relegation zone.SPAINLionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s match at Eibar with an unspecified right ankle problem. Ronald Koeman’s team returns with the rest of the Spanish league after a short, weeklong winter break. Barcelona is in fifth place — eight points behind frontrunners Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid. Fourth-place Villarreal visits sixth-place Sevilla on a 12-match unbeaten streak. Cádiz hosts Valladolid trying to end a three-game losing run — its last win was a stunning 2-1 victory over Barcelona. Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis is at Levante seeking a second straight victory to confirm its recent improvement.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays

    Two months ago, Blake Snell got yanked off the mound with a two-hit shutout going in the final game of the World Series. Now, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to ship him out of town. The San Diego Padres are close to completing a blockbuster trade to acquire Snell from the defending AL champions. The teams have an agreement in place and the star pitcher was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. According to The Athletic and ESPN, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox and catching prospect Blake Hunt in return. The Athletic was first to report the players headed from San Diego to Tampa Bay if the trade is finalized. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He had 63 strikeouts in 50 innings. Snell went 2-2 in the American League playoffs, then racked up 18 strikeouts in 10 innings and compiled a 2.70 ERA during the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was pulled from Game 6 by Rays manager Kevin Cash in favour of reliever Nick Anderson after throwing only 73 pitches in 5 1/3 dominant innings — a heavily criticized move that backfired when the Dodgers came back to clinch the title with a 3-1 victory. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t reflect on it,” Cash said last month after winning the AL Manager of the Year award. “That decision was not reflective of my confidence in Blake. It was very reflective of my confidence in Nick, and that’s (what) I felt was, at the moment, the best chance for us to win the game.” Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year contract he signed with the small-budget Rays in March 2019. He's owed $10.5 million next year, $12.5 million in 2022 and $16 million in 2023. The 28-year-old lefty would give the ascending Padres an established ace at the front of the rotation as they attempt to catch the Dodgers in the NL West. With a young and talented team that features shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado, the Padres finished with the second-best record in the National League this year at 37-23 — six games behind Los Angeles — and made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. San Diego’s injury-depleted rotation was in shambles when the post-season arrived, but the Padres managed to get past St. Louis in the first round before they were swept in three games by the Dodgers in the Division Series. Mike Clevinger, acquired from Cleveland in August, isn’t expected back from Tommy John surgery until 2022, but the Padres have other quality starters in Dinelson Lamet, Zach Davies and Chris Paddack. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore is one of baseball’s top pitching prospects, the jewel of a deep farm system. San Diego is set to tap into that prospect depth to land Snell. He would become the latest accomplished starter traded in recent years by the thrifty Rays, a list that includes David Price, James Shields and Chris Archer. It also would mark the third swap between the teams since last December, when the Rays sent Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth to San Diego for Hunter Renfroe, minor leaguer Xavier Edwards and a player to be named that became minor leaguer Esteban Quiroz. Then in February, the Padres shipped Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer to Tampa Bay for Emilio Pagan. Snell is 42-30 with a 3.24 ERA in 108 major league starts over five seasons. He has 648 strikeouts in 556 innings. In the post-season, he is 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in nine games (seven starts) with 44 strikeouts in 35 innings. Snell raised eyebrows in May and took heat for comments he made on a social gaming site that he would sit out the coronavirus-delayed season if his $7 million salary were cut too much. ``I’m not playing unless I get mine,” he said. ``I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine.” Tampa Bay's rotation already took a significant hit this off-season with the departure of veteran right-hander Charlie Morton. The team declined to pick up his $15 million option and the two-time All-Star signed with Atlanta as a free agent. ___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press