Spectacular Timelapse Shows Perseid Meteor Shower and Milky Way in Eastern Washington

Timelapse footage captured the Milky Way and the Perseid meteor shower illuminating the night sky over Odessa, Washington, on August 12.

The annual Perseid meteor shower is a favorite among stargazers and peaks on warm summer nights. This year the celestial event produced the greatest number of meteors on the mornings of August 11 to 13, according to reports.

Robert Juarez captured the footage and shared it on his photography Facebook page. Credit: Robert Juarez via Storyful