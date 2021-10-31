Spectacular Northern Lights Seen in Iceland's Night Sky

A magnetic storm brought about a breathtaking show as the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, lit up the night sky in Iceland on the night of October 30-31.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office told the public to “look up to the sky” as the storm made its way to earth. In a post, they said the conditions made the night ideal to “grab a hot drink, good winter clothes and enjoy.”

Ariel Christiansen Smith said she captured the beautiful display just after midnight in Kirkjubaejarklaustur during her travels across Iceland. Credit: Ariel Christiansen Smith via Storyful