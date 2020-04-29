Spectacular Lightning Show Illuminates San Antonio Sky

A severe storm hit San Antonio and the neighboring region of Del Rio, Texas, on April 28, causing extensive damage across the area.

Jacob Valdez recorded a video which shows multiple lightning strikes spreading across the San Antonio skies.

Del Rio media reported the wide-spread storm brought “70 mph wind gusts” and caused thousands of outages across the city.

A local TV outlet also showed damaged trees and cars, caused by the powerful weather conditions. Credit: Jacob Valdez via Storyful